NBA Rumors: Jazz Engaged Blazers on Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday Trades in Offseason

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz reportedly were looking to add a veteran point guard to their roster over the offseason.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Jazz looked into potential trades for Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers and later inquired about Jrue Holiday, who went to Portland in the Lillard trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Jazz struggling and no superstar point guard in tow, it's now at least possible Lauri Markkanen could be made available at the trade deadline.

"Lauri Markkanen has indeed emerged as a fascinating, albeit unlikely trade candidate before February's buzzer," Fischer wrote. "The Jazz held designs of further competing in the Western Conference after Markkanen emerged as an All-Star in his first season in Salt Lake City, league sources told Yahoo Sports, as Utah engaged Portland about acquiring Damian Lillard and then Jrue Holiday before this season tipped."

Markkanen has emerged as an All-Star caliber player since being traded to the Utah Jazz from the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season and is putting up similar numbers this year.

Ultimately, Lillard ended up in Milwaukee and Holiday landed in Boston before ever suiting up for the Blazers after a trade involving Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and a handful of draft picks.

Had the Jazz moved on from Markkanen in hopes of landing a veteran guard, it would have been a clear contrast in their approach of building around the big man, Fischer noted.

Utah is now seemingly committed to building around Markkanen after delving into potential trades over the offseason. The Jazz are searching for something to get them back to being a playoff-caliber team two seasons removed from an offseason that saw them part ways with stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The duo of Mitchell and Gobert took them to the playoffs in all six of their seasons together, but they did not make it past the Conference Semifinals once.

Last season, Utah finished 37-45, just a few games out from reaching the Play-In Tournament. It's been a rocky start to the season for the Jazz this year. They are 9-16 on the season and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference.