Cavs' Darius Garland Has Fractured Jaw; Expected to Miss 4 Weeks with Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will miss significant time due to a fractured jaw, the team announced Friday.

Garland is slated to have a procedure and will be re-evaluated "in approximately four weeks."

Garland, who was an All-Star in 2021-22, is the Cavs' second-leading scorer this season with 20.7 points per game.

Cleveland selected Garland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Vanderbilt, and he was developed into one of the NBA's most consistent guards over the past five seasons.

Garland broke out in 2021-22 with career highs of 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, and he posted similar numbers last season even after the Cavaliers acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

In 69 games last season, Garland put up 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest for a Cavs team that went 51-31 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, which was LeBron James' final season with the organization.

Garland has missed five games this season due to injury already, but he has been solid in the 20 games he has played, averaging 20.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers made and 1.6 steals, while shooting a career-best 47.0 percent from the field, plus 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite the stellar play of Garland and Mitchell, the Cavs are off to a somewhat disappointing 13-12 start, which is only good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference currently.

Thursday's 116-107 defeat to the Celtics marked the Cavaliers' third loss in a row, but Garland's injury perhaps represents an even bigger loss.

With Garland on the shelf, Mitchell will shoulder even more of the offensive burden, while Caris LeVert and Max Strus will be tasked with stepping up and replacing Garland's production.