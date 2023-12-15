Grizzlies' Ja Morant Reflects on 'Tough' NBA Suspension: 'Horrible Days'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is nearing a return to the court after serving a 25-game suspension, and he opened up on Friday about how difficult it has been to be away from basketball over the last several months.

"Definitely tough," Morant told reporters of his time away from the sport. "Horrible days. It was tough, but like I said to start this, with the support that I had throughout this process, it definitely helped me a lot."

The NBA announced a 25-game suspension for Morant in June for conduct detrimental to the league after he was seen flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months.

The league initially suspended Morant for eight games in March after a video showed him brandishing a firearm while he was at a Denver-area nightclub. The 25-game suspension came after he was seen on a friend's Instagram feed in May holding what appeared to be a gun.

"I've made a lot of my mistakes," Morant told reporters Friday while addressing his suspension. "Even with my family. Not some that has even been public. Even with my family. I've done a lot."

Morant added that he learned a lot from attending therapy sessions during his suspension and that he has a "new look on life." However, he also said that he doesn't necessarily regret what happened because "in the end it made me better."

The Grizzlies have struggled mightily in Morant's absence to begin the 2023-24 season as they sit 13th in the Western Conference with a 6-17 record and have dug themselves into what could be an inescapable hole.

It has been particularly hard for the 24-year-old to watch his team struggle while he has been on the sidelines.

"There's definitely some guilt in that. Obviously I'm not on the floor and obviously nobody likes losing. Our job is to go out there and get a win," Morant said Friday. "I take full responsibility of that, obviously even though I'm not on the floor. The decisions I made didn't allow me to be out there to go to battle with my team."

Morant is eligible to return from his suspension on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans in what will be the Grizzlies' first nationally televised game of the 2023-24 campaign.