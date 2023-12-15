NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey, 76ers Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027-28 Season

NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey, 76ers Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027-28 SeasonDecember 15, 2023
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
Amid an excellent 16-7 start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have rewarded president of basketball operations Daryl Morey with a new contract.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morey has agreed to an extension that runs through the 2027-28 season.
