    NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey, 76ers Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027-28 Season

    Adam WellsDecember 15, 2023

    Amid an excellent 16-7 start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have rewarded president of basketball operations Daryl Morey with a new contract.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morey has agreed to an extension that runs through the 2027-28 season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

