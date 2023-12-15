X

    NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers Unlikely to Pursue 'Significant' Changes Until February

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the Philadelphia 76ers logo at center court prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on November 18, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly content to wait before making any major additions to their roster.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the expectation within the NBA is that the Sixers will wait until closer to the Feb. 8 trade deadline to make "significant" roster changes.

    The 76ers already made one big move this season by trading guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in October, and the move has seemingly paid dividends, as Philly is tied for third place in the Eastern Conference at 16-7.

