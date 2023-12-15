NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers Unlikely to Pursue 'Significant' Changes Until February

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly content to wait before making any major additions to their roster.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the expectation within the NBA is that the Sixers will wait until closer to the Feb. 8 trade deadline to make "significant" roster changes.

The 76ers already made one big move this season by trading guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in October, and the move has seemingly paid dividends, as Philly is tied for third place in the Eastern Conference at 16-7.

