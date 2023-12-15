X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls 'Flat-Out Resistant to Dealing Alex Caruso' amid LaVine Buzz

    Erin WalshDecember 15, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 06: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls reacts during the first half against Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on December 6, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls don't want to make the same mistake the Los Angeles Lakers did when it comes to letting Alex Caruso get away.

    While the Bulls are open to trading Zach LaVine, the franchise is "flat-out resistant" to moving Caruso ahead of the February trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.