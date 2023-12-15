NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls 'Flat-Out Resistant to Dealing Alex Caruso' amid LaVine Buzz

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls don't want to make the same mistake the Los Angeles Lakers did when it comes to letting Alex Caruso get away.

While the Bulls are open to trading Zach LaVine, the franchise is "flat-out resistant" to moving Caruso ahead of the February trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

