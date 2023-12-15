Warriors' Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry's Leadership Being Questioned Is 'Sickening'

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to Stephen A. Smith's criticism of Stephen Curry's leadership in the wake of Draymond Green's indefinite suspension for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić.

Speaking to reporters about the situation, Kerr called the discourse around Curry's leadership "sickening" and "disgusting."

The outspoken ESPN analyst made his comments about Curry on Thursday's episode of First Take (starts at 13:50 mark):

Smith made the comments in the context of how people would react if one of the LeBron James' teammates acted the way Green did. It's not a totally fair comment because we have no idea what Curry might talk to Green about when the cameras aren't in front of them.

Rasheed Wallace, who holds the NBA's all-time record with 29 career ejections, spent six seasons playing with a Detroit Pistons team that had some of the strongest personalities in NBA history. His approach never really changed throughout his career.

Kerr said Green's suspension is "an opportunity" for him to "to step away and to make a change in his approach and his life and that's not an easy thing to do."