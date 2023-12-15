Lakers Should Ramp Up Pursuit of Bulls' Zach LaVine amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Friday is an important day on the NBA calendar. It's Dec. 15, and that means any player who signed a contract with a team this past offseason is now eligible to be traded. The league's 30 teams now have more potential trade chips when they enter negotiations with another franchise.

So it could be time for teams to ramp up their pursuits of top targets. For the Los Angeles Lakers, that should mean a more aggressive push to work out a deal with the Chicago Bulls for talented guard Zach LaVine.

It's no secret that LaVine could be dealt before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8. The 28-year-old has been featured in trade rumors for quite some time, and those may only continue to gain steam as the deadline draws closer.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, executives around the league believe LaVine will soon be wearing the Lakers' purple and gold.

"It's going to be LA," an NBA personnel advisor recently told Moore. "He's Klutch; they know [D'Angelo Russell] can't hang for a deep playoff run. No one else is jumping to get LaVine."

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times also reported LaVine and his representatives want the two-time All-Star to be traded to Los Angeles because of the connection to Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, the agency to which LaVine is signed. Paul also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

So it makes sense for LaVine to be moved to Los Angeles. He's currently dealing with a right foot injury, but there would be plenty of time for him to get healthy before helping the Lakers make a playoff push.

Los Angeles, which won the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, is 15-10 this season and sitting in sixth in the Western Conference. Chicago has a tougher path to the postseason, as it is 10-16 and not currently in a playoff spot.

LaVine's impressive scoring ability would bring a boost to the Lakers' backcourt. He is averaging 21 points in 18 games this season and shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

While those numbers are a bit below what LaVine has typically averaged in recent years, he could get back to being more efficient and putting up larger point totals once healthy. It would also help for him to be surrounded by playmakers such as James and Davis on the court.

LaVine, a 10-year NBA veteran, has spent seven seasons in Chicago. For him to take his game to another level, a fresh start may be necessary. That could also help him taste more playoff success, as he's played in only four postseason games in his career.