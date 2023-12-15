Warriors' Chris Paul Roasted by NBA Fans After Hard Foul on Clippers' Daniel Theis

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The indefinite suspension of Draymond Green doesn't mean the controversy over Golden State Warriors penalties is over.

Chris Paul was assessed a flagrant 1 foul after making contact with Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Thies in the second quarter Thursday night.

Paul appeared to push at Theis' chest as he went to the basket. Thies immediately fell to the court.

The moment led to immediate ridicule by fans.

Some fans joked that Paul had taken the role of the absent Green, who was suspended indefinitely by the NBA Wednesday for his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct."

Paul had recorded five points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in the first half.