    Warriors' Chris Paul Roasted by NBA Fans After Hard Foul on Clippers' Daniel Theis

    Julia StumbaughDecember 15, 2023

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The indefinite suspension of Draymond Green doesn't mean the controversy over Golden State Warriors penalties is over.

    Chris Paul was assessed a flagrant 1 foul after making contact with Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Thies in the second quarter Thursday night.

    Paul appeared to push at Theis' chest as he went to the basket. Thies immediately fell to the court.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chris Paul and Daniel Theis get chippy 😳<br><br>CP3 was assessed a flagrant 1. <a href="https://t.co/VAxyec01gE">pic.twitter.com/VAxyec01gE</a>

    The moment led to immediate ridicule by fans.

    PeeWeeDaPlug @PeeWeeDaPlug

    CP3 with the good ole fashion 90's basketball boxout 😂

    Justin (RIPKOBE) @ThePackageJG

    Theis flopped lol no way CP3 trucking him like that when he's the one running downward

    @30Burner_

    I'm so sure CP3 trucked 6'8 245 Theis!!

    Marissa White @mdub_3

    I mean. Theis might have flopped a bit there 😂 CP3 fouled him but calling that a flagrant?! Wow.

    Ross @RossJ_510

    Klay hilarious for shooting the ball while Theis pushes CP3

    Some fans joked that Paul had taken the role of the absent Green, who was suspended indefinitely by the NBA Wednesday for his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct."

    Hailey @h00pswithh

    CP3 picking up Draymond's slack😭

    UG @SCDG2330

    Now CP3 playing Draymonds role!!!!

    pshhh @butterrace

    CP3 taking over where Draymond left off 😭😭

    Kam @kameron_raigosa

    Draymond and CP when it comes to cheap shots <a href="https://t.co/5GVOrfuOrk">https://t.co/5GVOrfuOrk</a> <a href="https://t.co/jfooEar8M8">pic.twitter.com/jfooEar8M8</a>

    Paul Scheer @paulscheer

    CP3 talking Draymond after that Theis hit. <a href="https://twitter.com/LAClippers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAClippers</a> <a href="https://t.co/CcwrUmq8JB">pic.twitter.com/CcwrUmq8JB</a>

    Paul had recorded five points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in the first half.

    The Warriors came into the contest looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while the Clippers were hoping for their sixth straight win.

