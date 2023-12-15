X

NBA

    Donovan Mitchell Gets Love from NBA Fans Despite Cavs' Loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics

    Andrew PetersDecember 15, 2023

    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics improved to a league-best 18-5 on Thursday night with a 116-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Celtics also bested the Cavs on Tuesday night, giving them a 2-0 lead in the season series.

    The game was back and forth until the final five minutes or so when Boston managed to pull away, thanks in part to Jayson Tatum's 12 points in the fourth quarter. Tatum finished the game with 27 points.

    Despite the loss, it was another outstanding game from Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The big game came after Mitchell's 29-point performance against the Celtics on Tuesday.

    The seventh-year player and second-year Cav had fans locked into his performance all night.

    Matt Irving @MPI4493

    Donovan Mitchell is so fun to watch

    Scottie 🛸🌬 @LilBrownz_

    That Boy Donovan Mitchell Playing Playing🔥🔥

    Turn @CousinTurn

    Donovan Mitchell is so good man, every single time i start to forget about him we play him and i'm back on him. awesome finisher, lightning quick, super long arms, and a nuclear (albeit streaky) shooter. he's so disruptive when he's on. spida valid in my book

    Mike @MikeAdxx

    Cavs didn't earn my respect off those 2 games ngl. Donovan Mitchell is special tho

    With another big game against the Celtics, fans are starting to spot a trend in Mitchell's performances when it comes to playing Boston.

    King Charles IV @Afrentao

    Certified Celtics Killer Donovan Mitchell

    Rafael Peña @Rafypena415

    Mitchell always goes crazy against the Celtics.

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    Donovan Mitchell really loves playing the Celtics lol

    Cleveland is now facing a three-game losing skid and looking to get back on track against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

    The game on Thursday didn't go the Cavs way, but at least fans had Mitchell's performance to remember.