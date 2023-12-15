Donovan Mitchell Gets Love from NBA Fans Despite Cavs' Loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics improved to a league-best 18-5 on Thursday night with a 116-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics also bested the Cavs on Tuesday night, giving them a 2-0 lead in the season series.

The game was back and forth until the final five minutes or so when Boston managed to pull away, thanks in part to Jayson Tatum's 12 points in the fourth quarter. Tatum finished the game with 27 points.

Despite the loss, it was another outstanding game from Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The big game came after Mitchell's 29-point performance against the Celtics on Tuesday.

The seventh-year player and second-year Cav had fans locked into his performance all night.

With another big game against the Celtics, fans are starting to spot a trend in Mitchell's performances when it comes to playing Boston.

Cleveland is now facing a three-game losing skid and looking to get back on track against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.