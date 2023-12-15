CM Punk is Triple H's Greatest Test Yet as Head of WWE Creative

Credit: WWE.com

The return of CM Punk to WWE has resulted in tremendous excitement, inarguable buzz, and some of the strongest goodwill between management and fans in what feels like an eternity.

It has also presented Chief Content Officer Triple H with his greatest test to date as head of WWE Creative and the face of wrestling's most prominent company.

First, The Game has a history with Punk that dates back to the latter's first run with the company, during which the two had a tendency to annoy each other. Kevin Nash, noted friend and fellow Kliq member alongside Triple H, recalled an exchange between the two of them in the summer of 2011 in his latest Kliq This podcast (some language NSFW).

"When I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H's skin so bad. Paul just came up to me and said, 'I'm going to beat him. You're not going to wrestle him. I'm beating him.' Cool. That's why me and Punk never wrestled. He made the call, 'I gotta beat this f*cker'" (h/t Fightful for the transcription).

Not only is there the personal animosity to overcome, but there is also the issue of any existing hostility between Punk and the locker room.

Seth Rollins has been very vocal about his dislike for the Chicago native, telling SI Media with Jimmy Traina, "[CM Punk] said some really bad things about me. Talked down about me for years and the company for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and crap like that."

He continued, "You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people" (h/t Haus of Wrestling for the transcription).

Not only does Triple H have to compartmentalize his own personal feelings, and manage a locker room that may not be the most excited to have Punk back, but there also comes the expectations of his own employers, who will not want to see any potential issues that arise boil over like they did in AEW.

It is a bad look for a company that proudly touts its professionalism and something that will not be tolerated. Tony Khan took criticism for the manner in which he handled the Punk situation and the deteriorating locker room environment. Triple H will look to avoid that and prove that he is capable of leading a group of men.

Creatively, how he books Punk will also be key.

The Straight Edge Superstar is a massive star whose presence is already being felt across the WWE Universe. Treating him like one and not allowing the excitement and intrigue to wear off will be key.

How he manages to consistently feature him, even if it is not in the championship picture, will test Triple H's ability to tell a story beyond a Superstar's chase for a title. Can he replicate what he, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns have done with The Bloodline story? He has already planted the seeds, with Punk's controversial SmackDown promo nodding at several different upcoming opponents for the Best in the World and his Raw confrontation with Rollins suggesting The Visionary will be first on the list.

Triple H has already faced his fair share of adversity, having taken over for Vince McMahon amid scandal, then having his toes stepped on when his father-in-law ordered creative changes.

That is different than introducing a Superstar who has the potential to create a tinderbox-like atmosphere to the locker room.