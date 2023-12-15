Dodgers' Projected 2024, 2025 Rotations After Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani Deals

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotation added an elite member on Thursday, picking up starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, less than a week after landing Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers traded right-handed starter Ryan Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny Deluca for the right-handed Glasnow along with outfielder Manuel Margot, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The trade is contingent on Glasnow signing a contract extension with Los Angeles, which both parties are hopeful will happen by Friday, according to Passan.

Los Angeles is also pursuing right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which could add another element to the rotation.

With the new additions to the rotation, the Dodgers' starting rotation is beginning to take shape for the next few seasons. Next season, the lineup won't be in full form, as Ohtani will not pitch in the 2024 season while recovering from elbow surgery and Walker Buehler will likely miss some of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Here is the projected starting rotation for the 2024 season.

2024 Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Starting Rotation

Walker Buehler

Tyler Glasnow

Bobby Miller

Ryan Yarbrough

Emmet Sheehan

In 2025, Dodgers' fans could see the rotation in its full potential. Ohtani will be back on the mound and Tony Gonsolin, who underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2023, will also be back in the rotation.

2025 Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Starting Rotation

Shohei Ohtani

Tyler Glasnow

Dustin May

Tony Gonsolin

Bobby Miller

The Dodgers also have a potential ace returning on the mound in Clayton Kershaw. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent and is still mulling over his decision for the 2024 season. Regardless, the Dodgers are in a good position with their current starting pitchers, but some added arms wouldn't help.

Los Angeles is looking to use its new additions to guide it to further success in 2024. Despite a pair of successful seasons in 2022 and 2023, the Dodgers faced Divisional Series exits in both years.