Oregon, Oregon State Announce Future CFB Matchups amid Conference Realignment

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

As Oregon departs the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, the future for the Ducks' rivalry with Oregon State became more clear on Thursday.

According to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Oregon State will host Oregon on Sept. 14, 2024 and Oregon will host Oregon State on Sept. 20, 2025. To help accommodate the games, a three-game contract between Oregon and Boise State was reduced to two games. Oregon will host both games against Boise State in 2024 and in 2026.

Oregon will be joining the Big Ten in 2024 along with Washington, UCLA and USC. The Pac-12 will also be losing Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State to the Big 12, along with Cal and Stanford to the ACC, leaving just Oregon State and Washington State in the conference.

Oregon's full slate for its inaugural season in the Big Ten was released in November. It's schedule is highlighted by matchups with Big Ten powerhouses like Ohio State and Michigan along with some of the conference's new additions of UCLA and Washington.

Oregon State has announced its opponents for the 2024 season, but some dates are still being determined. The Beavers will face the only other Pac-12 team, Washington State along with former Pac-12 team Cal, as well as Oregon. Oregon State will also face Purdue, Idaho State and a handful of Mountain West Conference opponents in its season opener.

Oregon is coming off a successful season and gearing up to face Liberty in the VRB Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks finished the regular season 11-1 before losing to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship in a game that could have seen Oregon land a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win.

Oregon State finished 8-4 on the season, losing their final meeting with Oregon in the Pac-12 31-7. The Beavers will take on Notre Dame in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Oregon State lost head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, promoting defensive coordinator Trent Bray to take his place.