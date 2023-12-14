Carmelo Anthony: James Harden, Kawhi, George, Clippers Are NBAs Only 'Super Team'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

In the age of NBA super teams, Carmelo Anthony believes the league has just one this season.

Anthony believes the Los Angeles Clippers, who added James Harden alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook this season, are the only true super team this year.

The former NBA star broke down why he believes the Clippers are the only super team on his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, on Thursday. For Anthony, a super team means a team that consists of more than just two or three stars.

"...To me, [Team] USA was a super team... [The] '04 Lakers [were] a super team," Anthony said (15:55 mark). "Even though they didn't pan out, they [were] a super team on paper…Anything more than two or three is a super team."

Anthony believes the Clippers are the only super team in the NBA because their roster includes four of the NBA's all-time players in George, Leonard, Harden and Westbrook.

"...There only is one super team in the NBA and that's the Clippers because of what they have…you got four of the best players of all time in NBA history on one team..." Anthony said. "There are no duos – PG [Paul George], Kawhi [Leonard]; Russ[ell Westbrook], and James [Harden]... So, that's the only super team, I think."

The Clippers have had the duo of Leonard and George since 2019, and they added Westbrook last season. Harden was dealt to Los Angeles from the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade in October, completing what Anthony believes is the only super team in the NBA.

The group has had mixed success so far. The Clippers are 13-10 on the season, sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Leonard is leading the Clippers in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game, followed by George at 22.3 points per game and Harden with 15.9 points per game. Westbrook has taken on a different role this season, coming off the bench for the Clippers. Westbrook is averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Since the start of December, the Clippers have won their last five games and are picking up momentum as the group continues to get comfortable together.