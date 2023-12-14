Lionel Messi's Argentina Shirts from 2022 World Cup Sell for $7.8M at Auction

Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Lionel Messi memorabilia continues to be highly sought after by collectors looking to add a piece of his legacy to their collection, and the latest of the Argentinian's gear to hit the market sold for millions.

Six of Messi's jerseys worn during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including one from their win over France in the final, sold for $7.8 million at auction on Thursday at Sotheby's New York, according to ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

The sale sets a new record for Messi memorabilia. The previous record for a piece of game-worn clothing worn by Messi was $450,000 for a shirt he wore during El Clásico in 2017 with Barcelona.

The jerseys included in the lot were worn by Messi in the first-half of two group stage matches, a round of 16 win over Australia, a quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, a semifinal victory over Croatia and the tournament winner against France.

The Qatar World Cup was Messi's first victory in the tournament as Argentina defeated France on penalties to cement the 36-year-old's legacy as one of the best to ever step foot onto a soccer field.