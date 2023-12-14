Rebecca Welch to Become Premier League's 1st Woman Referee for Fulham vs. Burnley

Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Rebecca Welch will become the first woman to officiate a Premier League match when she serves as the referee for a Dec. 23 clash between Fulham and Burnley.

The league confirmed its Matchday 18 assignments, with Welch on duty at Craven Cottage.

Three days later, meanwhile, Sam Allison will be the first Black referee for a Premier League fixture since 2008 when he's on the whistle for Sheffield United's match with Luton Town.

