Clayton Kershaw Undecided on Dodgers Return After Shohei Ohtani's $700M Contract

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is undecided on if he will return for a 17th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kershaw discussed his playing future with AM 570 LA Sports on Wednesday, saying he is discussing a potential return with his wife after undergoing shoulder surgery in November. He is not expected to be able to pitch until the summer if he does return.

"I'm excited to get back after the surgery and throw a ball and have it not hurt," Kershaw said.

Kershaw went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while striking out 137 batters in 131.1 innings last season. He made his 10th All-Star team but struggled down the stretch while dealing with shoulder issues. The Arizona Diamondbacks lit Kershaw up for six runs in 0.1 innings during Game 1 of the NLDS, making his final appearance of 2023.

"I think the competitor in me doesn't want it to end the way it did," Kershaw said. "I want to win. I want to win another World Series."

Kershaw has not pitched 30 games in a season since 2015. He's dealt with a series of frustrating injuries that have limited his availability, though he's remained one of the sport's premier pitchers when healthy.

The Dodgers have been open about their desire to have Kershaw return, and he would be a potential mid-season boon to a rotation that struggled most of last season.