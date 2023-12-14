X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Impress NBA Fans as Suns' Big 3 Debuts in Loss to Nets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 13, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    There will be better days for the Phoenix Suns in their new Big 3 era.

    Wednesday marked the first time Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal played together in the regular season, but they fell short in a 116-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center. Durant's former team has been playing excellent basketball of late and improved to 7-2 in its last nine games.

    As for the Suns, they are just 2-5 in their last seven and 13-11 overall.

    Booker (34 points, 12 assists and six rebounds), Durant (27 points, six rebounds and four assists) and Jusuf Nurkić (15 points and 22 rebounds) were excellent, while Beal added 14 points. Still, there weren't enough contributions elsewhere or defensive stops to overcome a balanced Brooklyn attack that saw all five starters score at least 14 points.

    Social media still showed some love for the stars:

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    Okay Book 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/FpGSw6GetH">pic.twitter.com/FpGSw6GetH</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Book, Beal and KD scored or assisted on 97 of the Suns' 112 points tonight 😳<br><br>The Nets won 116-112. <a href="https://t.co/nJEk0meiji">pic.twitter.com/nJEk0meiji</a>

    Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Impress NBA Fans as Suns' Big 3 Debuts in Loss to Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    Getting to his spot. <a href="https://t.co/VdToXvuvHa">pic.twitter.com/VdToXvuvHa</a>

    DurantMuse @DurantMuse_

    No need to overreact. Nets big 3 lost their first game as well. Start building chemistry and stay healthy for the main goal💯 <a href="https://t.co/OkDxVQMHjX">pic.twitter.com/OkDxVQMHjX</a>

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Devin Booker didn't take a shot in the 1st quarter and now he's up to 26-10-5 midway through the 3rd quarter. Different level this year

    𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ @Stunna999_

    The pace when KD , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal play at is crazy just wait until they stack more games under their belt 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/4X82sT8eh7">pic.twitter.com/4X82sT8eh7</a>

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    Based on a few minutes of watching the Suns Big 3 now:<br><br>It doesn't really matter who the 5th starter is.<br><br>All that matters is Booker, Beal, and Durant are all sharing the floor at the same time. That's deadly.

    Isaac ☀️🐦 (6-7)(13-11) @mikalbridge

    Kevin Durant makes the game of basketball look effortless.<br><br>It feels like he's done nothing all game, but he has 19 points in 7/12 shooting in 3 quarters <br><br>He's mastered the game

    Thomas 🏀 @ThomasBuckets78

    Booker by far the best player on the court and he took 14 shots <br><br>This team will continue to struggle if he refuses to take over games

    Big Shak @B00KERJR

    Devin Booker stats vs nets: <br><br>34 Points<br>12 Assists <br>6 Rebounds<br>60% FG<br><br>Goat 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/zt5RxFo1Hu">pic.twitter.com/zt5RxFo1Hu</a>

    Ky🤞🏽 @Kyriegotgame

    Durant and Booker is unfair<br><br>I thank god everyday they traded for Beal instead of depth

    The biggest storyline going into this game was the regular-season debut of the Suns' Big 3 since various injuries prevented them from all being on the floor during any of the team's first 23 games.

    There were some expected growing pains as they grew accustomed to playing together. Brooklyn jumped out to a commanding 15-point lead in the first half, although Phoenix closed the gap to single digits by intermission thanks in large part to Booker's dominance as both a scorer and facilitator.

    The Nets, like defenses will have to do throughout the season, had to pick their poison on a number of possessions, and Booker continued to make the right play by attacking and either scoring himself or finding open spaces to set up his teammates.

    Phoenix appeared more comfortable as the game progressed and took the lead heading into the fourth quarter. It wasn't just a three-man show, as Nurkić was a dominant force on the boards and turned into a scoring threat by finding openings when Brooklyn was too concerned with the other playmakers.

    It would have been easy for the Nets to fold from there, but they did the opposite and retook the lead in the fourth quarter with Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges leading the way. Then it was Spencer Dinwiddie's turn to play the role of hero, and his three-pointer and driving layup pushed a three-point lead to eight in the final two minutes.

    Phoenix will likely improve as the season progresses and the Big 3 play more minutes together. It will look to take the next step when it hosts the New York Knicks on Friday.