    Giannis Scores Bucks Record 64 Points; Has Heated Exchange With Haliburton on Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 13, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    There have been some incredible performances in the NBA thus far in the 2023-24 season. On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo arguably topped them all.

    The Milwaukee Bucks' superstar set a franchise record with 64 points in the team's 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    CAREER-HIGH 56 POINTS FOR GIANNIS. <a href="https://t.co/SV9DKTxEFJ">pic.twitter.com/SV9DKTxEFJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    NEW CAREER-HIGH.<br>NEW FRANCHISE RECORD.<br><br>Giannis has 58 PTS in Milwaukee ‼️<br><br>Pacers-Bucks | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/ev9DEwY1X7">https://t.co/ev9DEwY1X7</a> <a href="https://t.co/NF85Vx1BnD">pic.twitter.com/NF85Vx1BnD</a>

    NBA @NBA

    GIANNIS HAS 61 PTS 😱<br><br>Pacers-Bucks | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/ev9DEwY1X7">https://t.co/ev9DEwY1X7</a> <a href="https://t.co/JdfvaDowzZ">pic.twitter.com/JdfvaDowzZ</a>

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Giannis puts the exclamation point on a franchise-record 64-point night! <a href="https://t.co/m5uI5XxrO7">pic.twitter.com/m5uI5XxrO7</a>

    Things got weird after the game, as the Pacers reportedly stole the ball at the end of regulation and Giannis had to chase it down, per B/R and TNT's Chris Haynes:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton shared a heated exchange following the game. <a href="https://t.co/OO8rcyfuog">pic.twitter.com/OO8rcyfuog</a>

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Indiana Pacers took the game ball away after Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point game. A furious Antetokounmpo took off for the Pacers' locker room to attempt at retrieving the ball. It is unclear if he got the ball back.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    B/R Sources: Initial explanation from one member of Pacers to Bucks players as to why they took the game ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo: They wanted to give it to a rookie who scored his first career basket. Oscar Tshiebwe was the only rookie to register his first point. He made…

    ESPN @espn

    Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke on what happened following Pacers-Bucks: <a href="https://t.co/eILJiSVxr4">pic.twitter.com/eILJiSVxr4</a>

    Scott Agness @ScottAgness

    Carlisle said Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan "got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib and who knows if it's anything more than that."

    Giannis added 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in his unbelievable performance. His shooting stats were absurd: 20-of-28 from the field, 24-of-32 from the free-throw line and... 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

    Hey, nobody's perfect.

    But Giannis was pretty darn close on Wednesday, and NBA fans and pundits alike showered him in praise:

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    64+ points, 14+ rebounds in a single NBA game since 1970 per <a href="https://twitter.com/bball_ref?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bball_ref</a> <br><br>Michael Jordan, 69 points/18 reb in 1990<br>David Robinson, 71 points/14 reb in 1994<br>Giannis Antetokounpo, 64 points/14 reb tonight

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    giannis wtf lol he went nuts

    Nathan Marzion @nathanmarzion

    Giannis to Michael Redd in 2021: "One day I'm going to break your record"<br><br>Giannis broke it tonight.<br><br>58 points. The most points scored in a game in Milwaukee Bucks history. <a href="https://t.co/QNdxJFIqER">pic.twitter.com/QNdxJFIqER</a>

    Kane Pitman @KanePitman

    There's not too many thing Giannis hasn't done, but Michael Redd's franchise high 57 points has been hanging there for a long time. It was inevitable that he would eventually top that mark, but still cool to see him get over that hump.

    Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA

    Giannis Antetokounmpo: 64 points<br>Pacers starters: 65 points

    Russillo @ryenarussillo

    Love that Giannis went for 60. Don't care that it was blowout. Nesmith chucked him to the ground and the Bucks clearly wanted to send a message.

    Andy Herman @AndyHermanNFL

    What a game for Giannis. Seems like he's still getting better. He's been on one this season. Well deserved to have his name etched as the highest scoring game in Bucks history.

    At this point, there aren't many things Giannis hasn't done in his career. He's a two-time MVP, one-time champion, one-time NBA Finals MVP, seven-time All-Star, five-time first-team All-NBA selection and the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year.

    Now he holds the team's single-game scoring record, and it's likely by the end of his career that the 29-year-old anomaly will hold just about every Bucks' record imaginable.

    Surely he'd love to win more titles, however, and the man brought aboard to help him do so this offseason, Damian Lillard, chipped in with 21 points and six assists of his own on Wednesday. That's a solid evening most nights, though he scored just one-third of the points Giannis offered against the Pacers, in what is turning into an excellent and heated rivalry.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Tyrese Haliburton goes coast-to-coast for the dunk then gets bumped by Giannis 👀 <a href="https://t.co/OKCjFTXLuG">pic.twitter.com/OKCjFTXLuG</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Thanasis being held back after Nesmith and Giannis got tied up 😳<br><br>Things got chippy in Bucks-Pacers 👀 <a href="https://t.co/b4HFmC4ACW">pic.twitter.com/b4HFmC4ACW</a>

    It was the Pacers who knocked the Bucks out of the In-Season Tournament in the semifinals. A little less than a week later, Giannis had his revenge.