    Fans Hype Anthony Davis-Victor Wembanyama Duel as Lakers Beat Spurs with LeBron Out

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers play defense during the game on December 13, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Victor Wembanyama is the future. It just so happens that Anthony Davis is the present.

    The Los Angeles Lakers' big man led his team to a 122-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night without LeBron James despite a furious, Wemby-fueled rally by the Spurs in the final minutes.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AD &amp; WEMBY BACK-TO-BACK DUNKS ON EACH OTHER 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/uQ8SZYSihH">pic.twitter.com/uQ8SZYSihH</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Double pump fake &amp; finish 〰️ <a href="https://t.co/nE9mDcNP7D">pic.twitter.com/nE9mDcNP7D</a>

    Davis put up 37 points, 10 rebound and four steals in the win, scoring nine of the team's final 11 points to hold off the Spurs and hand them their 18th straight loss. It was AD's 13th straight double-double.

    Wemby countered with 30 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, two steals and two assists. He had 14 points alone in the fourth quarter, helping the Spurs trim an 18-point deficit entering the final frame to just one point with 21 seconds remaining.

    NBA @NBA

    WEMBY AGAIN. <a href="https://t.co/3jGs3g6erx">https://t.co/3jGs3g6erx</a> <a href="https://t.co/FFOdfB0P7G">pic.twitter.com/FFOdfB0P7G</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WEMBY PUTBACK 🤯<br><br>Lakers-Spurs | Live on NBA TV<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/2NCQUCs1JZ">https://t.co/2NCQUCs1JZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/L6tzN5KDF2">pic.twitter.com/L6tzN5KDF2</a>

    But that was as close as they would get, as Davis hit four free throws down the stretch and Taurean Prince added one of his own to seal the victory.

    This was 100 percent the AD vs. Wemby show, and NBA fans and pundits alike loved every second of it:

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Stu Lantz noted earlier in the game how much Wemby's lack of familiarity with AD was hurting him, as the vet kept getting the rook to bite on upfakes, misread drives, etc. As the game's progressed, Wemby has clearly grown more comfortable with the matchup. Impressive to watch. AK

    Blink Juice @BlinkJuice

    This AD vs Wemby matchup was solid tonight

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    WHAT A BATTLE 🔥<br><br>Lakers take the win while Wemby becomes the first player ever with at least 30 points and 6 blocks in a game against AD 😳 <a href="https://t.co/3KSJ5BsDcO">pic.twitter.com/3KSJ5BsDcO</a>

    #LAKESHOW @iCleanShoes

    GREAT GAME WEMBY! Kid is special man

    Psalmy @7salmy

    Great performance, Wemby.

    Bonz @Bonzonovic

    Wemby is Him idc .<br><br>ROY &amp; DPOY

    Raphael Je La Ghetto @Jela_Soul

    Wemby unreal lmao lakers almost blew the game

    New Dawn @imageofanewdawn

    This the AD we getting tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lakeshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lakeshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/wBYMcINdXg">https://t.co/wBYMcINdXg</a> <a href="https://t.co/kGwLwMHv7V">pic.twitter.com/kGwLwMHv7V</a>

    DG @thatsd__

    AD on a special run these past couple of weeks <a href="https://t.co/QbvmE2ZpY0">pic.twitter.com/QbvmE2ZpY0</a>

    ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 @shpillo_

    man Davis is in a different type of zone right now that IST championship performance unlocked the REAL AD AGAIN

    Big Fish🦈 @LastKing24_

    Anthony Davis handling business 👏

    It was quietly a gritty performance from Davis, who appeared to somewhat tweak his ankle in the first minute of the game but was able to push through.

    As for the Lakers, they've certainly had an interesting week.

    On Saturday, they won the first annual In-Season Tournament over the Indiana Pacers. Then on Tuesday, they ran into the buzzsaw that is Luka Dončić and an unlikely onslaught of threes from Dante Exum in a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks. And heading into Wednesday's game, James was ruled out against the San Antonio Spurs with a left calf contusion.

    It appeared the Lakers (15-10) were going to cruise to an easy victory in this one even without James, but Wemby made them work for it. The Spurs (3-20) are having a brutal season, but it's all worth it to watch the big man's progression. He has the look of a future superstar.

    But on Wednesday it was the current superstar, AD, who made sure the Lakers got the dub.