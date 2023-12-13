Jets' Zach Wilson, Giants' Tommy DeVito Named NFL's AFC, NFC Players of the Week

Al Bello/Getty Images

If you were holding a ticket for Zach Wilson and Tommy DeVito to be named AFC and NFC Player of the Week at some point this season, congratulations are in order.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the quarterbacks for the New York Jets and New York Giants were named AFC and NFC Player of the Week for their efforts in Week 14.

Given how many injuries have hit the quarterback position this season, it's not a surprise to see how many unexpected players have been awarded Player of the Week honors recently.

Last week was certainly an eventful journey for Wilson.

It began with a report from The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini and Jeff Howe that New York wanted to go back to Wilson after starting Tim Boyle in the previous two games, but the 24-year-old was "reluctant" to do it.

Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh both denied the report, and the third-year quarterback was eventually named the starter for Week 14 against the Houston Texans. He responded with arguably the best game of his career, going 27-of-36 for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 win.

The 30 points were more than the Jets had scored in the previous three games combined (27). They also snapped a season-long five-game losing streak in the process.

DeVito is turning into one of the best stories of the entire NFL season. The 25-year-old undrafted free agent made his first career appearance in Week 8 against the Jets when Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury.

After Daniel Jones' season ended with a torn ACL the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders, DeVito became the Giants starting quarterback. He's led the team to three consecutive wins, including Monday's 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers.