NBA Rumors: Raptors 'Likely' to Build Around Anunoby, Barnes amid Siakam Trade Buzz

The Toronto Raptors aren't willing to tear it down just yet with a little less than two months left before what could be a pivotal NBA trade deadline, according to Action Network's Matt Moore.

Moore reported the Raptors "are likely to build around" Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, with Pascal Siakam potentially landing with a team "willing to pay him this summer." Moore questioned, however, whether Siakam's impending free agency and expected contract demands could cool his trade market.

