X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Rumors: Raptors 'Likely' to Build Around Anunoby, Barnes amid Siakam Trade Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 23: OG Anunoby #3 and Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors high five during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 23, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors aren't willing to tear it down just yet with a little less than two months left before what could be a pivotal NBA trade deadline, according to Action Network's Matt Moore.

    Moore reported the Raptors "are likely to build around" Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, with Pascal Siakam potentially landing with a team "willing to pay him this summer." Moore questioned, however, whether Siakam's impending free agency and expected contract demands could cool his trade market.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.