Lakers Must Be Aggressive in Trade Market amid D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to do something special during the 2023-24 NBA season.

In order to elevate their ceiling to the league's highest heights, though, they'll need to upgrade the roster during trade season.

Yes, they had enough to claim the inaugural In-Season Tournament title, but winning four consecutive playoff series is a different challenge entirely. And, looking at this roster, they don't quite seem up to that task yet.

They could potentially get there through an aggressive addition or two, though.

That's perhaps why rival executives have identified D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura as "two potential trade candidates to watch on the Lakers," as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported.

Russell and Hachimura are significant players. L.A. brought back both in free agency this offseason on the deals that pay them more than $33 million combined for this campaign, per Spotrac. Russell has started every regular-season game he's played for the Purple and Gold since arriving at last season's trade deadline. Hachimura averaged the sixth-most minutes in their last playoff run.

Subtracting them wouldn't at all be a minor move—but that's the point. A dramatic move might be the one thing capable of putting this team on the championship track.

The superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is spectacular. Austin Reaves is sending more hints about making his own leap to stardom. Tack on a defense that can be as dominant as any, and you can see the outline of a heavyweight title contender.

The blueprint is incomplete, though.

They can't make a run at the crown when they're stuck in the Association's bottom-third for offensive efficiency (21st, per NBA.com). They need more shot-creation and plenty more shooting. In a perfect world, they'd find that offensive boost from someone who wouldn't torpedo their defense.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can check some of those boxes, but they'd damage this defense. OG Anunoby would be a dream two-way get, but he's probably out of the price range. Jerami Grant might be an option, but only if the Lakers aren't totally put off by his colossal contract.

Finding the right fit isn't easy, but that shouldn't stop the search.

Who knows how many—if any—more cracks the Lakers will get with this core?

James, who turns 39 this month and can enter free agency next summer, can't defy the aging process forever. Davis' injury history is lengthy, and it's not like those problems will dissipate as he moves through his 30s.