Warriors Fans Fear End of Dynasty After Stephen Curry, GSW Lose to Devin Booker, Suns

Times are tough for the Golden State Warriors, who fell three games under .500 after Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The lowlight of the game for Golden State occurred in the third quarter when Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkić.

Things were set up for the Warriors to get a road win over the Suns. Kevin Durant sat out the game due to an ankle injury. Devin Booker did his part to pick up the slack with 32 points and seven assists.

Bradley Beal made his return after a four-week absence, but he was largely ineffective 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting in 27 minutes.

Instead, it was yet another frustrating result in what is shaping up to be a disappointing season in Golden State. Fans and analysts are definitely starting to give up hope that a turnaround is coming and the end of the dynasty might be here.

Making matters worse for the Warriors is they put themselves in position early to beat the Suns. They opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run to take a 13-point lead, but Phoenix got that deficit down to three points going into halftime.

After a Moses Moody three-pointer got the Warriors within one at 97-96 with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, they didn't score for the next four minutes, 37 seconds until Jonathan Kuminga's layup.

Stephen Curry finished with 24 points, but he went just 8-of-24 from the field and missed a three in the final seconds of the fourth quarter that would have tied the score. His 33.3 percent field-goal percentage was his worst single-game success rate this season.

If there's anything encouraging for the Warriors to build on going forward, some of their young players have been performing well with increased playing time.

Kuminga is averaging 15.2 points on 58.8 percent shooting in his last five games. Brandin Podziemski had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench against Phoenix.

Those players will have to step up for the Warriors, especially if Green receives another multi-game suspension from the NBA for his actions against Nurkić.