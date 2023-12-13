Warriors' Draymond Green Apologizes to Jusuf Nurkić for Flagrant Foul After Ejection

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had an early exit from Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns when he received a flagrant 2 foul for hitting Jusuf Nurkić in the face when the two were jockeying for position.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Green apologized to Nurkić and explained he was attempting to sell the play with his arms so the officials would blow the whistle for a foul.

"I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," Green said after the game. "I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him."

There was nothing from the play that made it look like Green was provoked into doing anything. Nurkić doesn't even appear to be making that much contact with his body when he started swinging his arms around.

The Suns center didn't have any answers for what was going on with Green.

"What's going on with him? I don't know," Nurkić said. "Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I'm glad he didn't try to choke me. At the same time, it ain't nothing to do with basketball."

This marks the third time Green has been ejected in just 15 games played this season. He was previously tossed from a Nov. 11 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for receiving two technical fouls. His most recent ejection prior to Tuesday was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 when he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

The incident with Gobert resulted in Green receiving a five-game suspension from the NBA. At the time, the league said Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts on the court played a role in the length of his suspension.

It would seem likely Green will be suspended again for this incident with Nurkić. Kurt Helin of NBC Sports noted the NBA will review the incident, speak with Green about his intent and others before making a final decision.