CM Punk's WWE Return Match Revealed; Undertaker's Tag Team Mt. Rushmore; AJ Lee Rumor

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk to Face Dominik Mysterio at Live Events

For the first time since returning to WWE at Survivor Series, CM Punk is scheduled to return to the ring later this month.

On Tuesday, both Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, announced that Punk will be in action at upcoming live events:

Punk is set to face Dominik Mysterio at MSG on Dec. 26, followed by another match against Dom at the Kia Forum on Dec. 30.

Punk's last WWE match was way back in January 2014 when he competed in the Royal Rumble match and was among the final Superstars eliminated.

After that event, Punk left WWE and stayed out of wrestling for over seven years until he signed with AEW in 2021. AEW released Punk after only about two years with the company, and WWE brought him in last month.

Punk has made several appearances for WWE since returning at Survivor Series, but they all have involved him cutting promos, and he has yet to get physical.

Although the matches against Dominik will be at untelevised house shows, they will serve the purpose of getting him ready to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match next month.

Punk declared for the Rumble on Monday's episode of Raw, installing himself and Cody Rhodes as the co-favorites to win the match.

Undertaker Names His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker gave his picks for the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history this week.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway YouTube channel, The Undertaker revealed his Mt. Rushmore of tag team wrestling by ranking his top four tag teams of all time:

The Undertaker's list had a decidedly old-school flavor, as he placed Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard at No. 4, The Midnight Express at No. 3, The Rock 'n' Roll Express at No. 2 and The Legion of Doom or Road Warriors at No. 1.

It can be argued that Anderson and Blanchard, The Midnight Express, The Rock 'n' Roll Express and The Road Warriors all had their greatest success in the 1980s, although The Road Warriors were on top well into the 1990s and had a successful WWE run as LOD in the early '90s.

Taker praised the teams of Anderson and Blanchard and The Midnight Express as being the preeminent heel teams, and The Rock 'n' Roll Express for being an ideal babyface duo.

The Deadman also mentioned the thunderous pops The Road Warriors routinely received, and he complimented them by calling them the only tag team that could draw a sellout based on their star power and name recognition alone.

Of course, many other great tag teams have existed and thrived since the 1980s, and tons of teams could make a case for being deserving of a Mt. Rushmore spot.

The Hart Foundation, Demolition, The Steiner Brothers, The New Age Outlaws, The Outsiders, Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, The Usos, New Day and The Young Bucks are just a few of the teams in that conversation.

Given The Undertaker's affinity for old-school wrestling, it isn't too surprising that his picks dominated the wrestling landscape 30 to 40 years ago.

WWE Women's Wrestlers Reportedly Open to Working with AJ Lee

Now that CM Punk is back in WWE, there has been plenty of speculation regarding his wife, AJ Lee, returning to the company at some point as well.

After Punk left WWE in 2014, Lee followed soon after, as she wrestled her final match for the company in 2015.

AJ has been retired from in-ring competition since then, although she did resume her involvement with the wrestling business in 2021 by becoming an executive producer and announcer for WOW Women of Wrestling.

Lee departed WOW in August, but according to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), she enjoyed her time with WOW and isn't against doing something else wrestling-related in the future.

Fightful also reported that many of WWE's female Superstars would love to work with AJ, which suggests she would be welcomed back to WWE with open arms.

AJ was the top star of the women's division during her time in WWE, holding the Divas Championship on three occasions.

She made the most of her opportunities, but while she was in WWE, the company did not focus on women's wrestling even close to as much as it does now.

Lee left WWE just before the Women's Revolution, which has taken women's wrestling in WWE to new heights and led to an impressive infusion of talent.

There are many top stars who AJ either never worked with or barely got to work with previously, including Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair, among others.

AJ would likely fit well in the current era of women's wrestling in WWE, and there is little doubt that WWE would love to have her back if she is willing.