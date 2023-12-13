Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 4

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Hopefully Will Levis enjoyed Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

After all, the Tennessee Titans quarterback told reporters, "I'm excited to watch that HBO episode" after he led his team to a shocking 28-27 victory over the Dolphins on Monday. And the episode built to that matchup, meaning Levis and his team enjoyed some time in the spotlight.

But most of that spotlight, naturally, belonged to Miami's players and coaches.

That meant running back Raheem Mostert's family beach trip, head coach Mike McDaniel's daughter Alya stealing the show with her commentary to HBO's cameras during an appearance at the team facility, and even quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's movie references during an appearance on Manningcast.

Tagovailoa is always under the spotlight when it comes to the Dolphins, but he took the time to recognize some of those working behind the scenes when he watched the process of replacing the natural grass playing surface at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Monday's game.

"I don't think we understand the magnitude of the people we affect," he said, adding "it blows my mind how many people are involved."

Impacting others was something of a theme in Tuesday's episode, as fullback Alec Ingold was also recognized as the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for his work in the community and with the Ingold Family Foundation.

One of the most emotional moments of the entire season came when he watched a video montage of his family breaking the news and telling him how much he means to them and how proud they are of what he does every day. McDaniel also praised him in front of the team during a meeting.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins and their fans, the feel-good moments could only go on for so long.

Eventually, the game took center stage. That meant focusing on injuries to center Connor Williams (ACL) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) and the offensive struggles that came as a result.

Hill eventually returned and provided something of a spark, but even he only did so much.

The offense was stuck in neutral all game with the only Dolphins touchdown in the first three quarters coming on a Zach Sieler pick-six. Yet the Titans made two massive mistakes in the fourth quarter with a muffed punt from Eric Garror and a fumbled pitch from Levis to Derrick Henry.

Both led to Miami touchdowns and a seemingly safe 14-point lead in the final minutes, but it somehow wasn't enough. Tennessee scored a touchdown in a drive that took fewer than two minutes, got the ball right back by forcing a three-and-out and then scored again on a Henry touchdown.

The Dolphins didn't answer on their final drive, which gave them their first home loss of the season and prevented them from moving into the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Levis surely enjoyed the ending, even if many of the Dolphins fans tuning in did not.