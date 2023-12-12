Giants' Tommy DeVito Offered Courtside St. John's Seats at MSG by HC Rick Pitino

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino isn't missing the chance to bring a little more attention to the program.

The Hall of Famer told New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito there are courtside tickets waiting for him for the Red Storm's Saturday game against Fordham:

DeVito has quickly become one of the NFL's biggest stories. The Giants won their third straight game with the undrafted rookie under center in place of an injured Daniel Jones.

As Pitino referenced, the 25-year-old and his family fully embraced their Italian-American roots as well during his sudden ascent:

DeVito should strike while the iron is hot because the good times can be fleeting for a player in his situation. There are a number of backup quarterbacks in recent years who emerged from obscurity, had a hot stretch, and fell back to earth in equally rapid fashion.