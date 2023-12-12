X

    Giants' Tommy DeVito Offered Courtside St. John's Seats at MSG by HC Rick Pitino

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2023

    QUEENS, NY - DECEMBER 06: St. John's Red Storm Head Coach Rick Pitino claps for his players on the court during the second half to the College Basketball game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the St. John's Red Storm on December 6, 2023, at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    St. John's head coach Rick Pitino isn't missing the chance to bring a little more attention to the program.

    The Hall of Famer told New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito there are courtside tickets waiting for him for the Red Storm's Saturday game against Fordham:

    Rick Pitino @RealPitino

    Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/tommydevito007?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tommydevito007</a> - we need some Italian luck in the Garden this Saturday!! Courtside seats are yours 💪💪

    DeVito has quickly become one of the NFL's biggest stories. The Giants won their third straight game with the undrafted rookie under center in place of an injured Daniel Jones.

    As Pitino referenced, the 25-year-old and his family fully embraced their Italian-American roots as well during his sudden ascent:

    NFL @NFL

    Tommy DeVito with the 🤌 celebration <a href="https://t.co/WwKSyOkvmv">pic.twitter.com/WwKSyOkvmv</a>

    New York Post Sports @nypostsports

    Tommy DeVito's family tailgate before tonight's game handing out chicken cutlets 🇮🇹 <a href="https://t.co/tfl6cYeadQ">pic.twitter.com/tfl6cYeadQ</a>

    DeVito should strike while the iron is hot because the good times can be fleeting for a player in his situation. There are a number of backup quarterbacks in recent years who emerged from obscurity, had a hot stretch, and fell back to earth in equally rapid fashion.

    Considering the Giants hit the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, taking Pitino up on the courtside offer is probably out of the question, though.

