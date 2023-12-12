Trent Brown Appears to Shade Patriots After Malik Cunningham Signs Ravens Contract

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It appears New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown believes the team didn't respect the talent of quarterback Malik Cunningham, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday after a stint on NE's practice squad.

Brown shared a photo of Cunningham to his Instagram story on Tuesday after the news broke, writing, "Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda."

The Patriots signed Cunningham during the offseason as an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, using him as both a quarterback and wide receiver during the preseason.

However, the 25-year-old was unable to break into New England's roster full-time in a quarterback room that includes Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. He could have been used in a number of other offensive roles with his athleticism, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien didn't give him the opportunity.

The only game Cunningham appeared in for the Patriots during the regular season was a Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.