Patriots QB Malik Cunningham, Ravens Agree to Contract After Practice Squad Stint

Patriots QB Malik Cunningham, Ravens Agree to Contract After Practice Squad StintDecember 12, 2023
The Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Malik Cunningham to their active roster Tuesday, poaching him from the New England Patriots' practice squad.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the move reunites Cunningham with college teammate Lamar Jackson.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
A Louisville reunion in Baltimore: the Ravens are signing QB Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad and on to their roster, Cunningham told ESPN today. Cunningham now will finish the season in Baltimore and go to the playoffs.<br><br>Cunningham and Lamar Jackson were… <a href="https://t.co/9Tj3IezKr6">pic.twitter.com/9Tj3IezKr6</a>
"I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me [the] opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them," Cunningham said in a statement to Schefter. "I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he's one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I'm excited to be a Baltimore Raven."
