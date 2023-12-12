Patriots QB Malik Cunningham, Ravens Agree to Contract After Practice Squad Stint

"I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me [the] opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them," Cunningham said in a statement to Schefter. "I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he's one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I'm excited to be a Baltimore Raven."