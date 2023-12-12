WWE Rumors on CM Punk Backstage and AJ Styles' Return; Sami Zayn Injury Angle Update

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Reportedly Making Positive Impression in WWE

After departing AEW under concerning circumstances, CM Punk has reportedly done all the right things during his second WWE tenure thus far.

According to PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson (h/t Nitish Vashishtha of Ringside News), Punk has been "relaxed" and "happy" backstage, and is often seen joking around with people.

Johnson also reported that even those who aren't known to be big fans of Punk have had a positive outlook of him over the few weeks he has been back with the company.

Punk left WWE in 2014 and stayed out of pro wrestling for over seven years before joining AEW in 2021. His stint with AEW lasted only about two years, though, as he was released in September following a reported backstage altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view.

Despite speculation that WWE didn't want to absorb the potential risks involved with signing Punk, he made a surprise return to the company at last month's Survivor Series premium live event, which was held in his hometown of Chicago.

Since returning to WWE, Punk has called it his "home," expressed gratitude to the fans who long wanted to see him back in WWE and even apologized to the fans who were upset when he left nearly a decade ago.

It is abundantly clear that WWE has huge plans for Punk, as he entered himself into the Royal Rumble match and had a face-to-face confrontation with world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins on Monday's Raw.

Rollins suggested that Punk was being phony and chided him for expressing love and appreciation for WWE when he spoke ill of the company after leaving in 2014.

WWE laid the groundwork for Punk vs. Rollins, potentially at WrestleMania 40, meaning Punk may be the odds-on favorite to win the Rumble.

If that happens, it will be a sign that WWE is comfortable with Punk and how he is fitting back in, and it would also set the stage for one of the biggest matches in recent memory.

Styles Reportedly Slated to Return to WWE TV Soon

AJ Styles has not been seen on WWE programming since September, but his absence reportedly may be coming to an end soon.

According to Johnson (h/t Vashishtha), Styles' return is "imminent" and could occur "any week" depending on when the creative team decides to factor him back into plans.

Johnson added that Styles was originally supposed to return to TV three weeks ago, but it didn't come to fruition for unknown reasons.

Prior to Styles getting written off television, he was feuding with The Bloodline and was poised to team with John Cena in a match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

However, before Styles could sign the contract to be Cena's tag team partner, Sikoa and Uso brutally attacked The Phenomenal One backstage, resulting in him being taken away in an ambulance on the Sept. 22 edition of SmackDown.

Styles has not been seen on WWE programming since then, he hasn't been mentioned much during his absence either.

Since the Royal Rumble is just over one month away, however, now is seemingly the perfect time to bring the two-time WWE champion back into the fold.

Styles would add some star power to the Rumble match, or he could join Randy Orton and LA Knight in targeting undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

If the plan is for Styles to be in the Rumble, WWE could opt to hold him out for a while longer in order to make him a surprise entrant.

WWE Announces Zayn is Dealing with Knee Injury

WWE offered specifics Monday regarding the storyline injury Sami Zayn suffered last week on Raw.

During Monday night's episode of Raw (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), WWE announcer Michael Cole said Zayn is dealing with a partially torn meniscus in his knee.

Zayn and Drew McIntyre faced each other in a match last week on Raw after Zayn confronted McIntyre the previous week over The Scottish Warrior hitting Seth Rollins with a cheap shot.

McIntyre won the match after Zayn appeared to tweak his knee, and when Zayn was receiving treatment backstage afterward, McIntyre attacked him and stomped on his knee.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestle Ops), the injury angle was done because Zayn asked for time off, and WWE granted his request.

On this week's Raw, general manager Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the Jan. 1 edition of Raw.

That could be a logical spot for Zayn to return, as he could cost McIntyre the match, setting the stage for them to have another match against each other at Royal Rumble or perhaps even WrestleMania 40.

Failing that, the Rumble would be a good time for Zayn to return, as he could be a surprise entrant and possibly eliminate McIntyre from the Rumble match.