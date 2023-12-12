Victor Wembanyama's Poster Dunk vs. Rockets Excites NBA Fans Despite Spurs' Loss

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is continuing to find his footing in the NBA, and he added to his rookie highlight reel Monday night.

Despite the loss, Wembanyama gave fans something to be excited about as the San Antonio Spurs as they took on the Houston Rockets.

In the third quarter of Monday night's game, Wembanyama threw down a nasty poster dunk over Rockets' center Alperen Sengun, sending social media into a frenzy.

But it was more than Wembenyama's posterizing dunk that had fans excited. He also pulled in a whopping 18 rebounds and blocked five shots, giving the Spurs' faithful assurance that the rookie has more to offer than just highlights.