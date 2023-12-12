X

    Victor Wembanyama's Poster Dunk vs. Rockets Excites NBA Fans Despite Spurs' Loss

    Andrew PetersDecember 12, 2023

    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Victor Wembanyama is continuing to find his footing in the NBA, and he added to his rookie highlight reel Monday night.

    Despite the loss, Wembanyama gave fans something to be excited about as the San Antonio Spurs as they took on the Houston Rockets.

    In the third quarter of Monday night's game, Wembanyama threw down a nasty poster dunk over Rockets' center Alperen Sengun, sending social media into a frenzy.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WEMBY POSTER 🤯🤯🤯<br><br>OMG. <a href="https://t.co/G7fvBywloY">pic.twitter.com/G7fvBywloY</a>

    dylan @dylangonzalez21

    WEMBY WEMBY WEMBY WEMBY <a href="https://t.co/INcITXdFEm">pic.twitter.com/INcITXdFEm</a>

    Van™ @Orochymaru_

    Wemby baptized my boy Sengun 😩 <a href="https://t.co/lk9CA6dSii">https://t.co/lk9CA6dSii</a>

    brews willis. @_untuckedjersey

    y'all seen wemby CRAM it on sengun !

    Dylan (Can't Spell)(idiot) @DylanDavis22002

    No matter what happens this game, I'll always have the Wemby poster on Sengun

    Z☃️ @Ztalksball

    Wemby now has a poster on Sengun and Bari <a href="https://t.co/FtiCjhhvob">pic.twitter.com/FtiCjhhvob</a>

    But it was more than Wembenyama's posterizing dunk that had fans excited. He also pulled in a whopping 18 rebounds and blocked five shots, giving the Spurs' faithful assurance that the rookie has more to offer than just highlights.

    Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

    After that last tip-in make, Wemby has 15 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 blocks

    •••••••• @HKK_SHB

    I was wrong Wemby at Center won't have Rodman's number of rebounds. It's Wilt Chamberlin's numbers <a href="https://t.co/tFl6asIAp8">https://t.co/tFl6asIAp8</a>

    dylan @dylangonzalez21

    regardless of how bad or really bad this team is at least watching wemby get rebounds will bring me joy

    Matt @Astro_Snot

    5 blocks going into the 4th quarter.. DPOY <a href="https://twitter.com/wemby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wemby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PorVida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PorVida</a>

    PMM @pmmbasketball

    wemby with the calm lil 5 blocks in 15 mins

    WembyMuse @Wemby_Muse

    Blocks on back-to-back possessions. <a href="https://t.co/vGLTsf3FJu">pic.twitter.com/vGLTsf3FJu</a>

    Wembanyama and the Spurs couldn't come away with the win, dropping their 17th-straight game 93-82, but it was another exciting showing from the rookie. He finished the night with 15 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks, giving fans something to look forward to as the young Spurs' core continues to develop.

