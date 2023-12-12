Video: Hawks' Trae Young Ejected After Consecutive Technical Fouls vs. Nuggets

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Monday night, Trae Young was ejected from the Atlanta Hawks' 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession.

Young finished with 19 points and nine assists in his 26 minutes on the court, shooting 45 percent from the field and connecting on all seven of his free throw attempts. Although the Hawks outscored the Nuggets by 10 points in the fourth quarter, they weren't able to complete the comeback without their All-Star point guard.

Head coach Quinn Snyder was also assessed a technical foul of his own before Young was ejected but remained on Atlanta's bench without picking up a second one.

Although the Hawks have gotten off to a disappointing 9-13 start to the season, the former top-five pick has been one of the lone bright spots on the roster. Prior to Monday's action, Young had averaged 27.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists per game while shooting 35.2 percent from three on 8.7 attempts each night.