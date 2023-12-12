X

    Video: Hawks' Trae Young Ejected After Consecutive Technical Fouls vs. Nuggets

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 12, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 11: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    On Monday night, Trae Young was ejected from the Atlanta Hawks' 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Trae Young ejected 😳 <a href="https://t.co/m9IbQ0BVh5">pic.twitter.com/m9IbQ0BVh5</a>

    Young finished with 19 points and nine assists in his 26 minutes on the court, shooting 45 percent from the field and connecting on all seven of his free throw attempts. Although the Hawks outscored the Nuggets by 10 points in the fourth quarter, they weren't able to complete the comeback without their All-Star point guard.

    Head coach Quinn Snyder was also assessed a technical foul of his own before Young was ejected but remained on Atlanta's bench without picking up a second one.

    Although the Hawks have gotten off to a disappointing 9-13 start to the season, the former top-five pick has been one of the lone bright spots on the roster. Prior to Monday's action, Young had averaged 27.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists per game while shooting 35.2 percent from three on 8.7 attempts each night.

    His next opportunity to help Atlanta climb up the Eastern Conference standings will come on Wednesday, when the Hawks travel to Toronto for a matchup with the Raptors. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

