NFL Rumors: Panthers Using 'Tougher Approach' with Bryce Young Since Reich Firing

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are apparently using a different plan of action for rookie quarterback Bryce Young under interim head coach Chris Tabor.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Panthers are using a "tougher approach" with young under Tabor than the team did under Frank Reich, who was fired in November. The Panthers also parted ways with quarterbacks coach Josh McCrown, leaving Young under Jim Caldwell, who is a special advisors for Carolina.

"Bryce Young didn't look much better Sunday, going 13-of-36 for 137 yards and a 48.0 passer rating," Breer wrote. "But the Panthers are trying to do more to get him going. With QBs coach Josh McCown gone, Jim Caldwell is now in the quarterback room every day, and interim coach Chris Tabor has pushed, in colorful language, for a tougher approach with the quarterback."

According to Breer, Panthers' offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has been all for holding Young more accountable even before the coaching changes.

"The good news is that, as I've heard it, OC Thomas Brown was already an advocate for pushing more accountability with the team's No. 1 pick," Breer wrote.

Young has not had the start to his career that he hoped for. The Alabama product, who the Panthers traded up to draft, has recorded 2,192 yards and nine touchdowns, throwing nine interceptions as Carolina has gone 1-12 on the season.