WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' Contract Expires June 2024; New Deal to Be 'a Priority'

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been one of the top Superstars in WWE for quite some time, and the company is reportedly hoping it stays that way.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Rollins' contract is currently set to expire in June 2024, but WWE will try to make sure he doesn't go anywhere.

"As you can imagine by his placement on the card, Rollins is well-liked and respected within the company, and we're told that there will 'obviously' be an offer made at some point, with WWE sources even indicating that he'd be made a priority," the report stated.

The report also noted that "as of a couple of weeks ago, there haven't been discussions regarding a contract extension" for Rollins. However, a WWE official confirmed his status as the company's most important upcoming contract negotiation.

"When asking a WWE official, we were told 'we would not dispute that information' as it pertains to his contract being up next year, and that Rollins would be made a priority," the report said.

Carrier noted that in addition to Rollins, his wife Becky Lynch is also set to become a free agent sometime in 2024. Drew McIntyre is the only other WWE Superstar listed among those expected to be in the upcoming free-agent class.

Rollins is universally regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world because of his exceptional in-ring abilities and standout character work. He has been a staple in the main-event scene in WWE for years now, so it's hard to imagine him going elsewhere.

However, anything is possible in this current era, as the wrestling business is thriving with multiple options available for Superstars to choose from. Rollins has vast experience as an independent wrestler before he made a name for himself in WWE, so it wouldn't be out of the question for him to test the waters outside the company. Fans surely wouldn't complain if he were to step in the ring against the best that AEW or NJPW has to offer.

It will be interesting to see how things play out as the expiration date on Rollins' contract draws nearer.