Report: Michigan Reviewing Juwan Howard Confrontation with Strength Coach

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan is reviewing an alleged "confrontation" between men's basketball coach Juwan Howard and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson, according to The Athletic's Brendan Quinn.

"Multiple sources say claims of punches being thrown in the aforementioned altercation are inaccurate," Quinn reported.

Howard underwent heart surgery in September that forced him to briefly step away from the bench. Phil Martelli was tabbed as the interim coach to open the season.

While the 50-year-old is back to coaching, MLive.com's Andrew Kahn detailed what he termed "an awkward dynamic" with Martelli continuing to work as the acting head coach while Howard functions as an assistant.

Jalen Rose, who was teammates with Howard during the "Fab Five" era, addressed the speculation and said Howard "is enthusiastically hoping to return Dec 16th," when the Wolverines host Eastern Michigan.

Howard had big shoes to fill at his alma mater after replacing John Beilein ahead of the 2019-20 season. In his second year, he guided the Wolverines to the NCAA tournament and a No. 1 seed. They advanced to the Elite Eight.

Since then, it has been a case of diminishing return.

Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 tournament but finished just 19-15 for the year. Midway through that season, Howard also drew a five-game suspension for striking a Wisconsin assistant on the court.

The Wolverines then missed the 2023 tournament altogether before seeing Hunter Dickinson transfer out and Jett Howard, Juwan's son, leave for the NBA in the offseason.