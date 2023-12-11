Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso Trade 'Shut Down' in Calls from 'Bevy of' NBA Teams

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has been drawing significant trade interest from across the NBA, but it sounds like the team has no plans of moving him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "A bevy of teams has been expressing interest in trading for Bulls utility star Alex Caruso, league sources say, but the franchise has shut down those calls."

