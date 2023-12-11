Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent 'Hopeful for a Return' from Injury Next Week vs. Knicks

Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent 'Hopeful for a Return' from Injury Next Week vs. KnicksDecember 11, 2023
Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "hopeful" guard Gabe Vincent will return from injury within the next week.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Vincent is loosely targeting Dec. 18's game against the New York Knicks to come back from his right knee injury.
