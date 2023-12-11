X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent 'Hopeful for a Return' from Injury Next Week vs. Knicks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21 : Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz during the In-Season Tournament on November 21, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "hopeful" guard Gabe Vincent will return from injury within the next week.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Vincent is loosely targeting Dec. 18's game against the New York Knicks to come back from his right knee injury.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.