Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls to Call Interested NBA Teams amid Lakers, 76ers Buzz

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls to Call Interested NBA Teams amid Lakers, 76ers BuzzDecember 11, 2023
Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly expected to ramp up their aggressiveness as they seek a trade partner for guard Zach LaVine.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Bulls will continue "probing" teams as LaVine sits out with right foot inflammation. The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned among the suitors for the All-Star.
