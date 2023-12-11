NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Eyed by Hawks, Kings, Pacers for Deadline

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are struggling early in the 2023-14 season, off to a 9-13 start. And that has teams inquiring about players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby ahead of February's NBA trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are expected suitors for Siakam or Anunoby but believe Siakam appears to be the likelier player to be dealt."

