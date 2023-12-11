X

NBA

    NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Eyed by Hawks, Kings, Pacers for Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: Pascal Siakam #43 and O.G. Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors watch a replay of Anuoby's dunk on the big screen during the first half of their NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors are struggling early in the 2023-14 season, off to a 9-13 start. And that has teams inquiring about players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby ahead of February's NBA trade deadline.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are expected suitors for Siakam or Anunoby but believe Siakam appears to be the likelier player to be dealt."

