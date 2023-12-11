X

    NBA Rumors: Raptors' Scottie Barnes 'Untouchable in Any Trade Conversations'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 28, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors continue to make Scottie Barnes off limits in any trade negotiations, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Charania reported Monday the Raptors consider the young star to be "untouchable" with teams around the NBA increasingly believing Toronto will move Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

