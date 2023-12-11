NBA Rumors: Raptors' Scottie Barnes 'Untouchable in Any Trade Conversations'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors continue to make Scottie Barnes off limits in any trade negotiations, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported Monday the Raptors consider the young star to be "untouchable" with teams around the NBA increasingly believing Toronto will move Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.