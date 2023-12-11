X

    NDSU Defeats Oak Hills Christian 108-14 in MCBB Game, Led 60-5 at Halftime

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 27: Damari Wheeler-Thomas #10 of the North Dakota State Bison dribbles the ball against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the first half of their game in the Lobo Classic at The Pit on November 27, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
    Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    Ninety-four points is a pretty strong offensive showing in college basketball. In the case of North Dakota State's game Sunday against Oak Hills Christian, that was the margin of victory.

    The Bison won 108-14, a contest that saw them lead 60-5 at halftime.

    Lance Waddles scored a team-high 19 points, while Jeremiah Burke and Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 15 apiece.

    NDSU shot 59.7 percent from the field and went 15-of-34 from beyond the arc. In contrast, Oak Hills Christian made just six of its 49 shots, including a 1-of-20 clip from deep. Emmanuel Coffy accounted for half of his squad's offensive output, scoring seven points in his 30 minutes on the floor.

    The margin of victory matches that of a 2019 game between Utah and Mississippi Valley State. The Utes prevailed 143-49, which at the time set a new record in a game featuring two Division I teams.

    In the case of Sunday, North Dakota State overwhelmed a school that isn't even affiliated with the NCAA. The Minnesota-based university competes in the Association of Christian College Athletics.

    With the win, the Bison improved to 7-4 on the season. They'll be back in action this coming Sunday on the road at Illinois State.

    Chances are, David Richman's squad will face slightly stiffer resistance on the court.