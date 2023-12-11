NDSU Defeats Oak Hills Christian 108-14 in MCBB Game, Led 60-5 at Halftime

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Ninety-four points is a pretty strong offensive showing in college basketball. In the case of North Dakota State's game Sunday against Oak Hills Christian, that was the margin of victory.

The Bison won 108-14, a contest that saw them lead 60-5 at halftime.

Lance Waddles scored a team-high 19 points, while Jeremiah Burke and Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 15 apiece.

NDSU shot 59.7 percent from the field and went 15-of-34 from beyond the arc. In contrast, Oak Hills Christian made just six of its 49 shots, including a 1-of-20 clip from deep. Emmanuel Coffy accounted for half of his squad's offensive output, scoring seven points in his 30 minutes on the floor.

The margin of victory matches that of a 2019 game between Utah and Mississippi Valley State. The Utes prevailed 143-49, which at the time set a new record in a game featuring two Division I teams.

In the case of Sunday, North Dakota State overwhelmed a school that isn't even affiliated with the NCAA. The Minnesota-based university competes in the Association of Christian College Athletics.

With the win, the Bison improved to 7-4 on the season. They'll be back in action this coming Sunday on the road at Illinois State.