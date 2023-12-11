Bronny James Thanks Medical Staff, USC MCBB Team After Returning from Cardiac Arrest

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bronny James thanked medical staff and his USC teammates for helping him return to college basketball after suffering cardiac arrest in July.

The eldest son of LeBron James made his USC debut Sunday during an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.

"I just wanted to say I'm thankful for everything," James said after the game. "The Mayo Clinic, for everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings, for supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that's helped me through this."

"Also my coach, teammates, all my other coaches that have been with me since the start, I just want to say I'm thankful for them."

James recorded four points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes in his college debut for the Trojans.

The Trojans had already planned to limit James' minutes coming off the bench prior to the game, according to the Orange County Register's Luca Evans.

LeBron James was in the crowd and saw Bronny's debut, including the three-pointer that marked James' first college basket and earned the 19-year-old a standing ovation from the crowd.

After being cleared to play at the end of November and participating in limited pre-game warmups since December 2, James returned to full-contact practice Thursday.

That marked his first time practicing with the Trojans in a full capacity since undergoing surgery to treat the congenital heart defect that likely caused him to suffer sudden cardiac arrest during a July 24 workout.

The James family said in previous statements that both the emergency response by USC medical staff and follow-up exams in Los Angeles and Minnesota helped identify and treat the probable cause of the cardiac arrest.

Similar to his son, LeBron James gave the clinics and USC staff a shoutout during the Los Angeles Lakers' media day in October.

"I give the biggest thanks to the USC training and coaching staff. ... I also want to thank Cedars-Sinai and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and anywhere else that had anything to do with his recovery," LeBron James said.