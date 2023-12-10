Vikings' Joshua Dobbs Benched, Replaced by Nick Mullens vs. Raiders

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings had a quarterback change in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joshua Dobbs has been replaced under center by Nick Mullens. At the time of Dobbs' benching, the game was locked in a 0-0 tie in the second half.

Dobbs completed just 10 of his 23 passes for 63 yards before being pulled from the game. He was sacked five times, his most since joining the Vikings.

The benching represents a steep fall from grace for Dobbs, who was acquired by Minnesota from the Arizona Cardinals at the Oct. 31 trade deadline. After leading the team to back-to-back wins, he initially looked like a viable replacement for Kirk Cousins, who is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles.

However, Dobbs wasn't as effective while the team suffered two straight losses heading into its Week 13 bye, and Sunday's performance against the Raiders was apparently the last straw. He particularly struggled in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on Nov. 27, throwing a season-high four interceptions.

Dobbs' benching wasn't the only significant loss for the Vikings on Sunday. Star receiver Justin Jefferson, who missed the previous seven games with a hamstring injury, was forced to exit in the first half with a chest injury and he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.