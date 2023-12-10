Vikings' Justin Jefferson Taken to Hospital After Suffering Chest Injury vs. Raiders

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury, the team announced.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported that Jefferson has been taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Jefferson, who was playing for the first time after missing the previous seven games, recorded two catches for 27 yards before exiting in the second quarter. He took a hard hit to the chest area on his second reception.

Jefferson appeared in the first five games of the 2023 season before suffering a right hamstring injury in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old missed seven games before being activated off injured reserve ahead of a Dec. 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Minnesota opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 8, so his activation on Nov. 28 came as little surprise.

Jefferson was solid through the first five games of the season, catching 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

The LSU product rejoined a Vikings team that is in the thick of the playoff race with a 6-6 record. He was playing for a new quarterback in Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins was ruled out for the season after tearing his Achilles in Week 8.

Jefferson would be one of Dobbs' top targets moving forward alongside tight end T.J. Hockenson if he manages to stay healthy.