    Bronny James' USC Debut vs. LBSU Hyped by LeBron, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, CBB Fans

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2023

    Los Angeles, CA - December 10: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) looks on from the court during the first half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Bronny James is back on a basketball court.

    The USC freshman guard made his college debut on Sunday against Long Beach State in a 84-79 overtime loss for the Trojans, his first action since suffering cardiac arrest back in July during a workout.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    WHAT A MOMENT AS BRONNY JAMES MAKES HIS COLLEGE HOOPS DEBUT 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/CO217JrYNE">pic.twitter.com/CO217JrYNE</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    BLOCKED BY JAMES (Jr.) 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/cOf0ZfYJ3Q">pic.twitter.com/cOf0ZfYJ3Q</a>

    USC Men's Basketball @USC_Hoops

    Bronny drains a three for his first bucket as a Trojan!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a><br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/sun5jxIL31">https://t.co/sun5jxIL31</a> <a href="https://t.co/IC0F8nUKVh">pic.twitter.com/IC0F8nUKVh</a>

    It wasn't a particularly notable performance on the court, as James came off the bench and managed just four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. No surprises there, as he was on a minutes restriction. And it was an even worse day for USC in general, which dropped to 5-4 on the season after the shocking loss to Long Beach State (7-4).

    But the fact that he was recovered fully from his scary incident in July—alongside the hype that naturally comes with being LeBron James' son—had the greater basketball world excited to see him back on the court Sunday:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bron recording Bronny's debut <br><br>Classic. 😂 🤳 <a href="https://t.co/YyzGZJTIQM">pic.twitter.com/YyzGZJTIQM</a>

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    LeBron's reaction to Bronny's first collegiate three 👏 <a href="https://t.co/1oXLtBPeLF">pic.twitter.com/1oXLtBPeLF</a>

    Jill Painter Lopez @jillpainter

    Rob Pelinka in the house for Bronny James' debut <a href="https://t.co/LVbByeTCzP">pic.twitter.com/LVbByeTCzP</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    People are lining up two hours ahead of Bronny James' USC debut.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/AntonioCMorales?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@antoniocmorales</a><a href="https://t.co/JK41c76q1Z">pic.twitter.com/JK41c76q1Z</a>

    Luca Evans @bylucaevans

    Student section already packed at the Galen Center 45 minutes before Bronny James' USC debut <a href="https://t.co/4bnG4mj7Yy">pic.twitter.com/4bnG4mj7Yy</a>

    DWade @DwyaneWade

    Watching Bronny walk out on that court gave me chills… Welcome back to the game you love Bronny

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Welcome back Bronny

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Handles himself incredible well for someone who has gotten so much attention. It's really been fun to watch.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    The fact Bronny James is appearing in a basketball game less than 5 months following his cardiac arrest is amazing. Great to see him on the floor. That alone is the story today. I know we want to overanalyze how the kid plays, but let's give that some real time. Can't overreact.

    James was only cleared to return to the court on Nov. 30, and the Trojans are bringing him back up to speed slowly.

    "It's just going to be a feel for how the game's going, how he's playing, how he feels physically," head coach Andy Enfield told reporters last week. "[Sunday will] be very emotional for him as well as his teammates. But as the game progresses, I think he'll settle in, and we'll just play it half by half and see where he is."

    James, who was ultimately diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect, was a 4-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon high school and considered the No. 28 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

    He's been under a magnifying glass since he stepped on an high school court, given his famous father, so it was no surprise that his college debut was a spectacle. But he didn't appear to be fazed by the moment.

    He likely wasn't happy with the final result, however.