Bronny James' USC Debut vs. LBSU Hyped by LeBron, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, CBB Fans

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bronny James is back on a basketball court.

The USC freshman guard made his college debut on Sunday against Long Beach State in a 84-79 overtime loss for the Trojans, his first action since suffering cardiac arrest back in July during a workout.

It wasn't a particularly notable performance on the court, as James came off the bench and managed just four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. No surprises there, as he was on a minutes restriction. And it was an even worse day for USC in general, which dropped to 5-4 on the season after the shocking loss to Long Beach State (7-4).

But the fact that he was recovered fully from his scary incident in July—alongside the hype that naturally comes with being LeBron James' son—had the greater basketball world excited to see him back on the court Sunday:

James was only cleared to return to the court on Nov. 30, and the Trojans are bringing him back up to speed slowly.

"It's just going to be a feel for how the game's going, how he's playing, how he feels physically," head coach Andy Enfield told reporters last week. "[Sunday will] be very emotional for him as well as his teammates. But as the game progresses, I think he'll settle in, and we'll just play it half by half and see where he is."

James, who was ultimately diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect, was a 4-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon high school and considered the No. 28 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He's been under a magnifying glass since he stepped on an high school court, given his famous father, so it was no surprise that his college debut was a spectacle. But he didn't appear to be fazed by the moment.