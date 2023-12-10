4-Star WR Dre'lon Miller Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado Over LSU, USC, More

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Deion Sanders and Colorado picked up a huge commitment from the Class of 2024 on Sunday.

Dre'lon Miller, a 4-star wide receiver from Silsbee, Texas, announced that he will head to Boulder to play for the Buffaloes next season.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Miller is the No. 64 player nationally, the No. 13 wide receiver nationally and the No. 11 player in Texas. He picked Sanders and Colorado over LSU, USC and Texas A&M.

Miller's commitment makes him the 10th Colorado commit for the Class of 2024. The Buffaloes have the No. 53 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 3 transfer ranking.

