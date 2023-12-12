Caitlin Clark Joins Paige Bueckers, Shedeur Sanders and More on Gatorade's Roster

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa star Caitlin Clark added to her growing commercial portfolio, announcing Tuesday she has signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.

The senior guard is the fourth college athlete to join the company's stable of endorsees, joining UConn star Paige Bueckers, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton.

"This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they're also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day," Clark said. "I'm honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can't wait for what's ahead."

As part of the deal, Gatorade pledged a $22,000 donation to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

This further symbolizes Clark's emergence as a national star after helping guide the Hawkeyes to their first-ever runner-up showing in the NCAA tournament. In October, she became the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with State Farm.

The reigning national player of the year continues to be the most prolific scorer in the country. Through 10 games, she's averaging 29.6 points while shooting 45.9 percent overall and 36.8 percent from the perimeter.

Clark eclipsed 3,000 career points in Iowa's 67-58 win over Iowa State on Dec. 6, and claiming Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring mark is doable this season. She has 20 games to close the 514-point gap between her and the Washington legend.

There's no question the Hawkeyes will go as far as Clark can carry them, especially with Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock gone from last year's squad.

Iowa suffered a 65-58 upset to Kansas State on Nov. 16, a loss that saw her shoot 9-of-32 from the field. Since then, the team has reeled off six straight wins, including a 77-70 victory over the Wildcats to avenge the earlier defeat.