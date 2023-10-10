Caitlin Clark Joins Mahomes, Chris Paul on State Farm; 1st College Athlete on Roster

State Farm

Iowa star Caitlin Clark signed a name, image and likeness deal with State Farm, joining Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors star Chris Paul as spokespeople for the insurance company.

"State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court," Clark said. "I'm honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team—in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women's game together."

Few women's basketball players are getting to cash in on the NIL more than the Hawkeyes guard. On3 estimates her NIL valuation to be $752,000, which trails only LSU stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

Clark's profile exploded during the 2022-23 season, when she collected every major National Player of the Year Award and helped guide Iowa to its first-ever national runner-up finish. She averaged 27.8 points and 8.6 assists and shot 38.9 percent from three-point range as a junior.

Fans are eager to see what Clark can deliver in what's potentially her swan song in Iowa City. Despite losing two starters, McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano, the Hawkeyes figure to once again be a Final Four threat.

Of course, this might not be it for Clark at the college level since she's eligible to return for a fifth season if she so chooses.

"It's really not something I think about every day or let weigh on me," she told reporters. "I'm focused on helping this team be the best they can be. The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut. I'm not going to do a lot of research on what's better. I'm going to trust my gut and go with that."

In the pre-NIL era, it was almost a foregone conclusion that star athletes to jump at the first chance to head to the pros. Now, the situation isn't so straightforward when they can stay in school and get paid at the same time.

Women's sports athletes in particular face a dilemma because they don't have the same kind of future earnings waiting for them as their male peers. Clark would collect a $76,535 salary as a rookie if she were selected within the first four picks of the 2024 WNBA draft.