Red Sox Rumors: Alex Cora Draws 'Strong Interest' from MLB Teams amid Contract Buzz

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Alex Cora is reportedly already drawing interest from rival teams looking to poach him from the Boston Red Sox.

Bob Nightingale of USA Today reported "several" teams have already expressed interest despite Cora being under contract for the 2024 season. Cora's contract does expire after next season, however, and it appears Boston is satisfied allowing him to test the open market.

The 48-year-old is in his second stint with the Red Sox, having managed the team in 2018-19 and then returning to the post in 2021 after a one-year hiatus rooted in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

While his first stint in Boston resulted in a World Series championship, the same level of success has not followed in Cora's second. The Red Sox have posted consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

Cora will likely enter the 2024 season on a warming seat, so it's little surprise the Red Sox are unafraid to allow other teams to express interest.